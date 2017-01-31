"The Trump administration is considering a plan to weed out would-be immigrants who are likely to require public assistance, as well as to deport—when possible—immigrants already living in the United States who depend on taxpayer help, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Washington Post."
Leaked Trump order proposes deporting legal immigrants who use social services
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 4:10 PM
