Leaked Trump order proposes deporting legal immigrants who use social services

Seeded by TheBetterThanNot
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 4:10 PM
"The Trump administration is considering a plan to weed out would-be immigrants who are likely to require public assistance, as well as to deport—when possible—immigrants already living in the United States who depend on taxpayer help, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Washington Post."

